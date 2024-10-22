Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after buying an additional 494,049 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,614,000 after buying an additional 456,324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 351,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

