Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,234. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

