Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.01. 134,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

