Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.