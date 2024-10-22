Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Increased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 4.4% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 1.18% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $47,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,931,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,705 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

