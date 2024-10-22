VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 636096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.