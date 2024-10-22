Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Boosted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.