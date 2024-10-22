Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Valhi Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

