US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $66.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Report on USFD

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

