Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $478.66 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00012033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.85 billion and $478.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00104500 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.85698442 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1108 active market(s) with $180,441,544.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

