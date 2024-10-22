Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.