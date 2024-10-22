UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $227.51 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00003953 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $227.51 million and $15.64 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00253046 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,799,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,787,346 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

