U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $444,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 127,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

