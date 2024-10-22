U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 138,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

