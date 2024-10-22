U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,607. The company has a market cap of $677.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.29. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

