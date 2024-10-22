U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.88. 31,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,570. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $310.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.