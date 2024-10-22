U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $135,000 in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,074,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Frontline by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,518 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Frontline by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Frontline by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,466 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRO. Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

FRO stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 282,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,451. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

