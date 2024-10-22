U S Global Investors Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,805 shares during the period. New Gold accounts for approximately 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.32% of New Gold worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 5,948,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 13.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,060,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 462,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.30.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

