U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,645 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 3.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.60% of Alaska Air Group worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 49,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,902. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

