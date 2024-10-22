U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.88% of EMX Royalty worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EMX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on EMX Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 27,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,376. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

