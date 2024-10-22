Tull Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

