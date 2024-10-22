trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

trivago Trading Down 0.6 %

TRVG stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

