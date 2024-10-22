Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TZOO. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

TZOO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,328. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,085.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

