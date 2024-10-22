Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 57.0% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 190.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.93.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $32.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.06. 699,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

