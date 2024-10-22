Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $307.25. The stock had a trading volume of 578,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average of $308.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

