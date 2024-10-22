Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. 722,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

