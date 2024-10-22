Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 17,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,067.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

