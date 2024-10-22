Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $738,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned 40.31% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

BTC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 2,023,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,252. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

