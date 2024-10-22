Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 1,515 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

