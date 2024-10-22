Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 144 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $954,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

