TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.49. 157,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 718,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 22.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 276.2% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

