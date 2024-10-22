Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 1,295,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,880. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $3,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,454.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $3,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,454.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,021 shares of company stock worth $26,808,638 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

