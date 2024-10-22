The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

