The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $127.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. 89,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,187. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

