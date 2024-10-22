The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,684. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

