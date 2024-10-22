Tezos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.36 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Tezos has a total market cap of $699.60 million and $23.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,028,607,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,083,944 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.