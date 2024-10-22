Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,009.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $866,100. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

