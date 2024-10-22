Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $216.80. 7,764,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,711,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

