Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.