Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 234,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $571.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $584.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.49. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

