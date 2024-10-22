Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

AEP opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

