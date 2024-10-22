Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.