Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 101,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

