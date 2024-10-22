Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $699.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

