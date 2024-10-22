Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 801,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,825,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.