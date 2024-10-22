Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s 2nd Largest Position

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 8.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.36% of Targa Resources worth $115,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 127,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. 339,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

