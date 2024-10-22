T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $223.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

