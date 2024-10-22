Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 4,296,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.