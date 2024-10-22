Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 11,831 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.45.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.38. 576,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

