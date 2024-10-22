Sweeney & Michel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

